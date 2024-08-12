Monday, August 12, 2024
Australia | One died and two were injured after the helicopter crashed into the roof of the hotel – hundreds were evacuated

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2024
in World Europe
Australia | One died and two were injured after the helicopter crashed into the roof of the hotel – hundreds were evacuated
The roof of the hotel caught fire in the collision.

Australasia there was a helicopter accident early on Monday morning, in which one person died and two people were injured.

The accident happened in the city of Cairns in the northeast of the country.

The accident was reported by, among others, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC and a British magazine The Guardian.

The pilot of the helicopter was killed when the plane hit the roof of the hotel. The upper part of the hotel building caught fire as a result of the collision, and 300–400 people were evacuated from the building.

The charter company that owns the copter told ABC that the pilot was operating without permission.

In addition an older man and a woman were taken from the scene of the accident to the hospital, but their condition is said to be stable. According to The Guardian, the injured were inside the hotel when the accident happened.

Two of the helicopter’s rotor blades broke off in the impact, and they fell onto the street and into the hotel’s swimming pool.

Criminal investigators are currently investigating the identity of the pilot who died in Turma. According to the police, the pilot was alone in the helicopter.

