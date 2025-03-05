03/05/2025



Updated at 9:40 p.m.





The east coast of Australia is preparing for the arrival of the Cyclone Alfred With destructive wind gusts up to 155 km/h. The authorities have urged the population, which lives in the affected places, that evacuate the area due to the floods that will occur. The states of Queensland and Nueva Wales del Sur are in a maximum state of alert.

According to the Meteorology Office, the total rainfall could reach 800 mm in some regionsmore than the average of March and could cause potentially mortal sudden floods. «This is a very rare event in the southeast of Queensland. Many decades ago that this part of the State does not experience a cyclone, ”David Crisafulli, first minister of Queensland, told the press. “If you are in an area of ​​storm tides or in an area where you know that there are river floods, you should consider and think about its evacuation plan right now,” said Crisafulli.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Heavy -cargo helicopter deployed and offered to “provide the necessary resources” to state governments. Many residents have abandoned their homes while the authorities rush evacuation centers. Sand sacks are scarce and supermarket shelves have been empty, especially the baldas of the toilet paper as shown in social networks, while people supply of essential items.

The southeast of Queensland and the north of Nueva Wales del Sur They were last whipped by a cyclone more than half a century ago in 1974. The last time a cyclone threatened Brisbane was in 1990, but deviated south just before reaching the city. The schools of the southeast of Queensland will close and public transport will also do so on Thursday and Friday. A total of 122 schools from the north of Nueva Wales del Sur will remain closed on Thursday and vulnerable residents will be urged to be relocated on Thursday morning. “We have to isolate ourselves during the next 48 hours and overcome what can be a very difficult time,” said the Prime Ministers of New Wales.









The Tormentoso Front gave “a sharp turn in U” towards the continent after the previous forecasts indicated that it would fade into the sea, according to the weather office. Meteorologists pointed out that there was the possibility of touching land with high tide, which would create a “Dangerous storm tide” with strong waves.

Although cyclones are frequent in the warm tropical waters that bathe Australia’s northern flank it is rarely that they form in the coldest waters of the south. Two Australian football matches, the most popular sport in the country, scheduled for Thursday, have been postponed because of the storm. Also The Gold Coast Golf Festival and the largest Triathlon in Australia have been suspended.