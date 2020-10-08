SYDNEY (dpa-AFX) – Australia has nominated its Finance Minister Mathias Cormann for the post of Secretary General of the OECD. The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Thursday. The 50-year-old Cormann, who was born in Eupen, Belgium, has headed the country’s finance department for seven years and will leave the post at the end of October. The current head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development based in Paris, the Mexican Angel Gurría, had last announced that he wanted to stop next year after 14 years.

Cormann, who belongs to the conservative Liberal Party, emigrated to Down Under in 1996 and has been an Australian citizen since 2000. The politician can give the OECD a special perspective because he has spent half of his life in Europe and half in the Indo-Pacific, said Morrison. “Cormann not only understood the cultures, economic strengths and political dynamics of both regions, but also grew up speaking German before completing his Abitur and university education in French, Flemish and English.”

The new OECD head will be elected by the 37 member states for a five-year term in June 2021. Nominations can be submitted by the end of October./fw/cfn/DP/stw