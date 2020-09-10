Disclaimer:This article is auto-uploaded from the agency feed. It has not been edited by the team of NavbharatTimes.com. Language | Updated: 10 Sep 2020, 05:53:00 PM Melbourne, 10 September (PTI) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that the national team management needs to find the ideal player to bat at number three in ODIs who have been playing at this position for a long time. The next ODI World Cup is to be held in India in 2023 and Ponting believes that Australia will have to work on their ODI cricket before this tournament. Speaking to ‘cricket dot com dot au’, Ponting said, “They need to find a player who bats for them for a long time at number three.”

Melbourne, 10 September (PTI) Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting feels that the national team management needs to find the ideal player to bat at number three in ODIs who have been playing at this position for a long time. The next ODI World Cup is to be held in India in 2023 and Ponting believes that Australia will have to work on their ODI cricket before this tournament. Speaking to 'cricket dot com dot au', Ponting said, "They need to find a player who bats for them for a long time at number three." This is such an important venue, they have to find someone who can play at this place for a long time. According to the two-time World Cup winning captain, it could be Marnus Labuschen or Steve Smith. He said, "Whether it is Marnus (Labushen) in third place and Smith in fourth place, or Smith in third and Labushen in fourth place. "We will see how the Australian players do, but I think they need to work on their ODI cricket," Ponting said. "Australia lost the T20 series 1-2 to England but Ponting is not worried about the shortest and biggest format (Test) of the game." Ponting said, "We know that his T20 cricket has been good for a long time and we know that his Test cricket has been fantastic. But there have been some shortcomings in their ODI game, hoping that they can complete these shortcomings in the next weeks. The Australian team will now play a three-match ODI series from England on Friday. He said, "There are not so many shortcomings but I think they need to work on it because there is no doubt about their talent."

