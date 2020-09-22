Australia | Nearly 100 of the hundreds of ballheads stuck in the sandbar have already died in Tasmania – Perhaps a fatal mistake of the flock in the background

Dozens of rescuers are trying to get the whales to safety in deeper water.

Rescuers trying urgently to get Ball-headed whales stuck in front of Tasmania for safekeeping.

A total of about 270 whales got stuck on a sandbar near the Macquarie Natural Harbor over the weekend. By Tuesday, nearly a hundred of the animals had already died. Rescuers have managed to transport at least 25 whales to deeper water, and the operation is expected to continue for several more days.

According to the news agency AFP, about 60 people, including local fish farmers, have taken part in the rescue operation.

The place is located about 200 kilometers northwest of the Tasmanian capital Hobart. Tasmania is an island belonging to Australia and a state of Australia.

Rescuers tried to help ball-headed whales stranded on the beach on Tuesday, September 22nd.­

Although whales land quite often on the shores of Tasmania, no flock of similar size has been seen for more than a decade.

No clear reason has been found for the behavior of whales. Marine biologists Kris Carlyon however, estimates that it is possible for AFP that some of the ball-headed whales have fetched for food too close to the shore and other whales have followed them.

The shallow sandbars have ultimately surprised the animals and have not gotten back into the deeper water.