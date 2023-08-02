The ban on popular social media service TikTok, which currently applies to government devices in Australia, could also be extended to WeChat, another Chinese social media giant, and should affect devices from all government service providers. The Senate committee investigating foreign interference on social media has expressed strong concern about potential national security risks from TikTok and WeChat. The parent companies of these applications, ByteDance and Tencent, are based in China. According to the committee, Chinese laws allow the government to require companies to cooperate with its intelligence agencies, allowing employees based in China to access the data of Australian users. The committee, led by Liberal Senator and shadow cybersecurity minister James Paterson, proposed that if the US government were to force ByteDance to sell its stake in TikTok, the Australian government should consider securing that TikTok Australia is also separate from its parent company.

The committee’s proposal also includes extending the TikTok ban to all government service providers with access to Australian government data. This suggestion follows the lead of the White House, which recently issued a new rule banning the use of TikTok on government service provider devices. While some Australian consultancies have already adopted an early ban on TikTok, Ella Woods-Joyce, TikTok’s public policy director for Australia and New Zealand, said that despite some reservations about the characterizations and statements made regarding TikTok , it is reassuring that a nationwide ban has not been recommended. TikTok said it remains committed to maintaining an open and transparent dialogue with the Australian government and appreciated that the committee’s recommendations appear to apply to all social media platforms to a large extent.