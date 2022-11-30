The Oceanicians prevailed by the minimum against the Scandinavians and sealed their ticket to the round of 16 of the World Cup, a feat they only achieved once, in Germany 2006. After breaking the streak without victory for a dozen years, now the ‘Socceroos’ continue to forge success in Qatar thanks to Matthew Leckie’s goal and will wait for the leader of group C. Denmark ended their very poor participation.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

Al Wakrah’s Al Janoub Stadium was the scene of another historic achievement for this generation of Australia. After beating Denmark 1-0 with Matthew Leckie’s score, they reached the round of 16 of a World Cup for the second time, the previous one being 16 years ago. The Danes leave Qatar without victories, last in the group and with the label of disappointment on their backs.

The first half was tinged with tension. On the one hand, Australia waited for Denmark in the final sector of their field, reducing spaces and trying to prevent the comfort of rival midfielders.

While the Danes couldn’t break their own ties and were rough in the combinations. Joakim Maehle’s scrambles down the left flank were hardly useful in finding loopholes in a cramped but cracking Australian defence.

The scoring chances generated by Kasper Hjulmand’s coaches were forced. A low-angle shot from Mathías Jensen that Matt Ryan deflected and a carom after a run from Maehle were the only chances of real risk.

Matthew Leckie, a benchmark for the Australian team, scored an anthology goal to qualify his team. © Albert Gea / Reuters

With the passing of the minutes, the ‘Socceroos’ grew and controlled the ball in the final quarter of an hour, but they were not close to scoring either. They found some spaces behind the Scandinavian full-backs, but they did not have the finesse to know how to take advantage of them.

In the complement, the oceanic came out with greater voracity than Denmark. Still deficient due to offensive limitations, he prowled the area of ​​Kasper Schmeichel and had notices at the feet of Mitchel Duke and Jackson Irvine.

Given the Danish drowsiness, the goal fell after 60 minutes. After a corner kick, Australia launched an effective counterattack that turned into a one-man from Leckie. The midfielder ran from midfield, faced Maehle, embarrassed him with two feints and defined against the goalkeeper’s left post.

With the disadvantage, Hjulmand sent to the field to his offensive arsenal, but lacked ideas to worry Ryan. Even the best approaches were Australian. Graham Arnold’s men were smart to make some possessions last and lock up near his goal.

Semifinalist of the last European Championship, Denmark did not live up to expectations and leaves Qatar without victory. ©John Sibley/Reuters

Denmark’s only chances came in stoppage time. Already with present desperation, a cross from the left was connected with a heel by Kasper Dolberg and forced Ryan’s response. The last, a header from Andreas Cornelius that went over the crossbar.

Finally it was definitive 1-0 for Australia, which against Tunisia had broken a bad record without victories in 12 years in World Cups (no points in Brazil 2014, with only one in Russia 2018), this Wednesday returns to the round of 16 after 16 years. Now, they will wait for the second in group C, which can be any of its four members, to be measured next Saturday.