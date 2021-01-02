Since 1984, the Australian anthem has said: “Australians, let’s all rejoice, for we are young and free.“With one word, that hymn changed late Thursday, December 31st. The word “young” is replaced by “united”. To sing about a young Australia was for some to erase 50,000 years of Aboriginal history. An oversight that belongs to the past according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison: “We live in the Eternal Land of First Nations Peoples and together we write the stories of over 300 ancestral peoples. This is the wealth of Australia and our anthem must reflect it. ”

Objective of this subtle modification: to better recognize the role, culture and history of aboriginal peoples in a country still marked by its colonial past. “We must change and get to know these people and respect them ”, confides an Australian. The country has 500,000 aborigines or 2% of the total population.