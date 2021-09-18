On September 18, the French ambassador, who was called to consultations in Paris, rejected Canberra’s decision to suspend the multimillion dollar agreement for the manufacture of submarines with the French state-owned Naval Group to open a new contract with the United States and the United Kingdom.

The diplomatic crisis between Australia and France continues. After Canberra decided to cancel unilaterally and without prior notice a contract with Grupo Naval for the construction of submarines and announced the creation of the AUKUS agreement, in which the construction of a new fleet of submarines manufactured by the United States is envisaged, France called on consultations with its ambassadors in the United States and Australia, the latter ruled on the decision:

“I think this has been a big mistake, a very, very mismanagement of the association, because it was not a contract, it was an association that was supposed to be based on trust, mutual understanding and sincerity,” said the ambassador. Jean-Pierre Thebault at a press conference in Canberra.

Australia said on Thursday it was scrapping the agreement signed in 2016 in which the state-owned French company Grupo Naval was to build a fleet of conventional submarines. Instead, it announced that it would build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with American and British technology after establishing a trilateral safety partnership.

France called the cancellation of the agreement – valued at $ 40 billion in 2016, but valued according to France at much more – as a “stab in the back” and called for consultations with its ambassadors from the United States and Australia.

“I would like to run into a time machine, if possible, and be in a situation where we don’t end up in such an incredible, awkward and inappropriate Australian situation,” Thebault said. “It saddens me very much that they force me to leave, although a reevaluation is necessary,” he said.

Australia says it “understands France’s deep disappointment”

For its part, Australia said it regretted the removal of the French ambassador, that it valued the relationship with France and that it would continue to collaborate with Paris on other issues.

“Australia understands France’s profound disappointment with our decision, which was made in accordance with our clear and communicated national security interests,” a spokeswoman for Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said France was a “vital ally” and that the United States would work in the coming days to resolve the differences.

The dispute marks the lowest point in Australia-France relations since 1995, when Canberra protested France’s decision to resume nuclear tests in the South Pacific and called its ambassador for consultations.

With Reuters