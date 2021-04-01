Australian experts try to create a “super koala” -that they do not contract some diseases that are killing them and have a greater genetic diversity– by mating stallions from the mainland with females that survived the Kangaroo Island forest fires.

“The super koalas will be those who will have greater opportunities to tackle climate changeas well as other emerging diseases and challenges facing koalas, “said Koala Life CEO Chris Daniels.

At the center of this program are the 28 koalas young people who were rescued of the 2019-20 “Black Summer” forest fires, which burned 50 percent of the kangaroo island, 112 kilometers southwest of the city of Adelaide, and that were transferred to the Cleland Wildlife Park, south of that metropolis.

The “black summer” fires killed nearly 90% of Kangaroo Island’s koala population.

Those devastating fires killed nearly 90 percent of the population of 50,000 koalas, which had Kangaroo and destroyed all the habitats of those marsupials whose name means in the aboriginal language “without drinking”, alluding to the fact that 90 percent of their hydration comes from the eucalyptus leaves they eat.

The “golden children”

The most special characteristic of the koalas on Kangaroo Island is that none of them have chlamydia, the disease that is killing its relatives on the east coast of Australia, while a handful have only contracted the retrovirus (KoRV), called this species AIDS.

That is why these are called 28 rescued animals Like the “golden children”, due to the possibilities they have to save the species due to this peculiarity.

The goal is for them to produce around ten young per year.

The other side of the coin is little genetic variety of kangaroo koalas Due in part to the insularity, but mainly to the fact that they are all descendants of 18 specimens that were brought to the island in 1920, when the uncontrolled trade of their skins led to these marsupials to extinction in South Australia.

In the effort to save kangaroo koalas, and potentially the rest of this species, experts from South Australia want importing a group of males from areas such as the Strzelecki mountain ranges, in the neighboring state of Victoria, in the coming weeks.

The target is that they mate in September, during the austral spring, with the twenty females rescued from Kangaroo Island, and produce about ten offspring per year.

“They will be animals of incredible value,” said Daniels, in Cleland Park, noting that these super koalas “they will have a greater genetic variety and will be less prone to genetic diseases and conditions” affecting for example the liver or testicles.

Take back Kangaroo Island

With some 250,000 hectares of burned land on Kangaroo Island, koalas’ chances of survival are uncertain, despite the efforts of experts such as the Adelaide Botanical Garden Seed Bank, who are trying to reintroduce some species of native flora.

The koala, a very delicate animal and especially sensitive to any change in the environment, remains a few 20 hours a day dozing or resting, and uses the remaining four hours to feed on the leaves of a few dozen species of eucalyptus.

A koala in the middle of the fire during the January 2020 fires on Kangaroo Island. Photo: Reuters

In a short time since the devastating fires, it is “hard to know how are” koalas (Phascolarctos cinereus) that previously had to undergo sterilizations to slow their population explosion and now struggle to obtain what little food is available and it is unknown if they will have “enough food to feed the next generation.”

With information from EFE agency.