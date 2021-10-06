The former Fiorentina Women’s player said she was mistreated by her former teammates in the time of the Matildas. The FA has opened an investigation

Sexual abuse and harassment in women’s football, another episode. If in the United States after the testimony of two North Carolina Courage footballers, the 58-year-old coach Paul Riley was sacked, and in Venezuela the entire national team even rebelled against former coach Kenneth Zseremet; from Australia come strong the words of Lisa de Vanna, a 36-year-old former Fiorentina Women’s striker, released to the newspaper Sidney Daily Telegraph and that led the local Football Association to open an investigation.

Lisa’s testimony – Just de Vanna said she had suffered abuse, sexual harassment and bullying by some former teammates at the time of the Young Matildas, nickname of the Australian Under 20 women’s national football team: “I have suffered all these cases – she told the Sidney Daily Telegraph – witnessed things that made me uncomfortable, because I was sexually harassed ”. A version that was later confirmed by both former teammate, Elissia Carnavas, and her manager, Rose Garofano. While another former player, Rhali Dobson, also reported that she too suffered harassment during her career.

Replication of the Fa – The allegations that have come have inevitably led the Australian Football Federation to open an internal investigation. And the FA itself has already explained that it had met with de Vanna and urged both her and the other interested parties to submit formal complaints, so as to be able to intervene in more detail. In an official note, the intention of wanting to adopt “a zero tolerance approach to any conduct that violates the standards and values ​​required by the people involved in the game” was then underlined. In short, a fuss destined not to end very soon …

October 6, 2021 (change October 6, 2021 | 21:21)

