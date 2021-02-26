The Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority announced Friday that it has lifted the temporary ban on using Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The authority had stopped the flight of this model of Boeing aircraft in Australian airspace, following two tragic accidents that resulted in the deaths of 346 people.

The first accident occurred in Indonesia in October 2018, and the second in Ethiopia in March 2019.

Many countries in the world allowed Boeing 737 Max planes to fly again in November last year, following bans due to the two accidents.

The two incidents occurred as a result of a malfunction in the sensor of the flight control system, which would push the front of the plane down, as it was found that the pilots were not trained on how to stop this system automatically.

The new version of the aircraft control system will include data acquisition from two sensors.

The US Federal Aviation Administration, the European Aviation Safety Agency, and others have lifted the ban on using the 737 Boeing MAX aircraft.