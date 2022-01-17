SYDNEY/DUBAI (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to compete at next year’s Australian Open despite the tennis star facing an automatic ban from entering the country for the next three years. .

The world’s number one tennis player left Australia on Sunday night after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa, ending a long soap opera over Covid-19 rules for entry into the country and his non-refundable status. Djokovic vaccinated.

Under Australian Immigration Laws, Djokovic cannot receive another visa for three years unless the Australian Immigration Minister accepts that there are compelling or sympathetic reasons.

“I’m not going to precondition anything, or say anything that can’t allow the minister to make the various decisions he needs to make,” Morrison told 2GB radio on Monday, as the Serb was already on his way to Dubai.

“There is a three-year period, but there is an opportunity for the person to come back under the right circumstances, and that will be evaluated at the right time.”

The unanimous decision by a panel of three Federal Court judges dealt the final blow to Djokovic’s hopes of chasing his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

(Reporting by Jane Wardell and Loren Elliott)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

