The anime it became a controversial issue in some countries, especially due to some works that show its characters in situations that we could classify as sexualized.

Australia is the one who has maintained one of the strongest opposition to various jobs, and even a few months ago it prohibited the distribution of Sword Art Online, Goblin Slayer and several more titles in its territory.

This crusade against the anime It hasn’t stopped, and a recent post even cataloged anime as a form of child exploitation at one of its lowest levels.

Australian police consider anime as child abuse

As unbelievable as this may sound, Australia is seriously beginning a veritable crusade against various works by anime, especially those in which characters with minor features appear.

The subject went so far that even a book, published by India Bryce and Wayne Petherick, classified these works from Japan in the lowest echelon of child abuse, and describes them as follows:

“There is no sexual activity, but where there is nudity … or virtual, including anime, cartoons, comics and drawings depicting children involved in sexual poses or activities.”

This publication has the endorsement of the Australian Federal Police, and what is striking is that it opens the doors to a total censorship of anime.

At the moment many works continue to be published normally, although if the scenario remains the same, the inhabitants of Australia could be left without knowing some of the most successful stories of the moment.

Without a doubt, the subject gives a lot to debate, especially in the section on child representation and its sexualization in anime, but this discussion would have to be carried out with great care.

Do you think Australia is doing the right thing or is it already paranoid?

