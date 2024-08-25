Australia | Knife attack in Sydney – Suspect has been caught

Australia|Australian police have caught the suspect.

Australian the police say that four people were wounded in a knife attack in Sydney local time early Sunday morning. One policeman was also wounded.

The police statement says that the suspected attacker has been caught, Reuters reports.

Sky News the suspected attacker is a 55-year-old man who is said to have stabbed himself after the bystander victims and then tried to escape from the scene.

According to Reuters and Sky News, the attack was preceded by a car crash in the southern neighborhood of Engadine. The images appearing in the media show how two cars have crashed.

Five Sydney, a city of one million, has seen a string of stabbings this year, prompting tougher laws in New South Wales.

The state passed laws in June that gave police the right to use metal detectors to search people without a warrant at shopping malls, sporting events and public transit stations.

In April, six people died and 12 were injured in a knife attack at a shopping center in Sydney’s Bondi district.