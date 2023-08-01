A former childcare worker has been charged with 1,623 offenses of abusing 91 pre-adolescent girls in various Australian cities and other countries. The announcement was made today by the Australian police, specifying that the crimes would have been committed between 2007 and 2022.

The defendant, 45, has been in custody since August 2022 on charges of exploiting minors and transporting child pornography. Since then, officers have traced other child sexual abuse material to electronic devices allegedly owned by the suspect.

The man would have recorded with cell phones and cameras while working in a dozen nursery schools in the Australian city of Brisbane (between 2007 and 2013 and again between 2018 and 2022), abroad between 2013 and 2014; and in a center in Sydney, between 2014 and 2017.

Among the charges brought against him, 136 concern cases of rape, 604 of ill-treatment of minors under the age of 16, hundreds of others concern the possession, production, distribution or obtaining of child pornography even outside Australia.