Paris (AFP)

The Australian swimming team competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics has been forced to keep a coach who has publicly supported a South Korean swimmer over two of his compatriots, in order to avoid causing a stir, it has been reported.

Michael Palfrey, who is part of the Australian swimming team’s coaching staff at the Paris Olympics, told a South Korean media outlet that he would prefer Woo-Min Kim to win gold ahead of compatriots Sam Short and Elijah Winnington in the 400m freestyle.

The three former world champions will face off on Saturday on the opening day of the swimming competitions at La Défense Arena.

Australian swimming team head coach Rohan Taylor commented on Palfrey’s comments, saying: “I am very disappointed, very disappointed, that a coach from our team would encourage another athlete at the expense of our athletes. This is unacceptable.”

Palfrey has worked with Australian swimmers Zac Incerty, Abby Connor and Alex Perkins, but also supervised the South Korean swimmer during his training in Brisbane, Australia, in preparation for the Paris Olympics.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Palfrey was wearing the Australian team’s colours as he conducted the interview with Korean reporters, saying “Come on Korea” while wishing Kim well.

Taylor said he needed to make a “practical decision, sooner rather than later” about keeping Palfrey on the team, balancing the needs of his swimmers with the resentment he had caused.

“Promoting a non-Australian athlete is frankly un-Australian,” he said. “The options are either he goes home or he stays, and what impact does that have on the team’s performance?” “If he goes home, we have to find other coaches to carry the load, and our coaches are really stretched.”

The decision to keep Palfrey was made after “we took the time to consider whether Mike Palfrey should stay or go home,” Taylor said in a statement. “After extensive discussions with the athletes, the athlete leadership group, and the coaching staff, we have made the decision to keep Michael.”

Taylor continued that the decision “was not taken lightly and I stress that it is an open discussion (about Palfrey’s future) until we return home.”

“I support Rohan Taylor and his team and this decision has been made in the best interests of the Australian team,” said Anna Meares, head of the Australian delegation to Paris 2024.