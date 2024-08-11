Burgess: Friendly countries interfering in Australia’s internal affairs

Australia has accused a number of friendly countries of interfering in the internal affairs of the state. This was reported in an interview with ABC News told Head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Mike Burgess.

According to him, there are at least three countries involved. Burgess did not specify which ones, but warned that he would have to disclose the list of these states if the interference did not stop. “Some of them will surprise you, because they are our allies,” he shared.

In July, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese asked Russia not to interfere “in the internal affairs of other sovereign states.” He also called for no assistance to a dual-citizen couple arrested on suspicion of espionage.