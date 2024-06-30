Australia issues first $7 billion green bond

Australia issues the country’s first $7 billion green bond reports ESGNews.

The issuance of securities is aimed at financing projects that support mitigation of climate change, including the production of green hydrogen, the development of environmentally friendly transport and the conservation of biodiversity.

The project is in line with Australia’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Meanwhile, in Russia they are also thinking about issuing “green” bonds. The Russian environmental operator (REO) plans to create the first ones in 2024. The securities will be issued in accordance with the principles of sustainable development and ESG and will be listed on the Moscow Exchange. The money received will be used to create waste management facilities.