Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that he believed there would be no need to extend legislation banning travelers from India – including Australian citizens – from entering the country beyond May 15.

In late April, Australia suspended passenger flights from India until May 15 as the South Asian country continues to face record numbers of the Covid-19 outbreak.

And Morrison continued at a press conference, announcing that the repatriation flights would start from that date: “This biosecurity order is completely working as it was scheduled, and will remain in effect unchanged until May 15th.”

“The matter will have completed its mission by that time, and as a result, we do not see any need to extend it beyond that date,” he added.

Morrison said three repatriated charter flights carrying “most urgent cases” were expected to arrive in Northern Territory state in Amayo.

They will be isolated at the Howard Springs mining camp in the Territory. People who test positive for the virus before boarding an aircraft will not be permitted to travel.

This move sparked severe criticism, especially since the Canberra government said that anyone trying to challenge the new rules would be subjected to fines of up to 66,600 Australian dollars (more than 51,800 US dollars), five years in prison or both penalties.

The prime minister dismissed criticism that he is abandoning Australians stranded in India, saying the government is focusing on returning people once they can do so safely.

India set another bleak world record of 412,000 262 cases of Covid-19 – on Thursday, as officials said that a “double mutated strain” could be “linked” to the second deadly wave sweeping across different states.

Thursday’s government data showed that India recorded 3,980 deaths from the virus within 24 hours, making it the most deadly day in the country since the start of the pandemic. The total number of deaths increased to 230,168.