Australia is anticipating a strong heat wave in the north and west of the country during the New Year holiday, as the temperature is expected to exceed 45 degrees Celsius, while the east of the country is expected to be exposed to thunderstorms.

The heat wave comes on the heels of a severe weather system that swept across the east of the country over the Christmas holiday, killing ten and leaving tens of thousands without power, and trailing Hurricane Jasper, which swept across the country this month, causing widespread flooding and destruction.

The summer months in Australia between December and February witness the El Niño weather phenomenon, which usually brings above-average temperatures during the day and may cause extreme weather events ranging from bushfires, tropical cyclones, and prolonged drought.

The intensity of the storms is expected to subside by New Year's Eve, and will not affect the fireworks display for which the city of Sydney is famous, as the Bureau of Meteorology expects cloudy weather on Sunday with a very small chance of rain.