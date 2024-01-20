The Meteorological Service said that parts of Western Australia are witnessing an intense heat wave today, Saturday, which increases the risk of wildfires in the vast state.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe heatwave warning today in the remote Pilbara and Gascoyne regions in Australia's largest state, warning that temperatures there could reach 40 degrees Celsius at the weekend, according to Reuters.

In the Pilbara mining town of Paraburdoo, about 1,500 kilometers north of the state capital Perth, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 47 degrees Celsius on Saturday, more than six degrees above the average maximum for January, according to forecast data. The temperature reached 42.7 degrees Celsius at 11:00 am (03:00 GMT).

Saturday's hot weather increases the risk of forest fires in an already very dangerous fire season in light of the El Niño climate phenomenon, which is usually associated with extremely severe weather that includes forest fires, hurricanes and drought.