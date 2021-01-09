Before him rise in COVID-19 cases in Australia In recent weeks, the organization of the first Grand Slam of the season does not intend to run the slightest risk in terms of transmission of the virus. So that the major Oceanic aims that all tennis players, coaching staff and the rest of the assistants strictly comply with the security protocols that they have foreseen, otherwise, the consequences can be very negative.

“In addition to the maximum fines of $ 20,000 or criminal penalties, any breach of protocol could result in one or more of the following penalties: disqualification from our tournaments, loss of prize money, extended quarantine, isolation in an orderly hotel room by the government, arrest and deportation “, reads the statement issued in the last hours by Tennis Australia, a few words that have been supported by Craig Tiley, Director of the Federation and Australian Open, in an interview with The Age.

“The Grand Slams have a different set of rules and, most importantly, we are very strong in our enforcement of those rules. Players understand that any non-compliance would be expulsion and return home so that we can protect everyone else. When faced with the strain of coming to this tournament, it would be a ridiculous mistake for someone to make it, “explained Tiley. After overcoming a two-week quarantine period, about 1,200 people are expected to occupy the Melbourne facility during the course of the tournament. All precautions will be little …