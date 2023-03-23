In a referendum, representatives of Australia’s indigenous peoples are to be given an advisory role in Parliament. “If not now, then when?” Campaigned the visibly moved Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for a “yes”.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is calling for representatives of indigenous peoples to serve as advisors to the Australian Parliament. Image: AP

Dhe Australian government has presented the planned referendum on the constitutional recognition of the indigenous people. “If not now, then when?” said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, clearly moved, at a televised news conference on Thursday. “Many have waited a long time for this moment. Yet they have shown so much patience and optimism throughout the process, and this one Spirit of collaboration and thoughtful, respectful dialogue was so important to arrive at this point united.”

Australians are now due to vote between October and December on whether to amend the constitution to set up an advisory committee in Parliament called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. This committee would provide non-binding advice to Parliament on matters affecting indigenous peoples. Any amendment to the Australian Constitution requires a national referendum.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who make up around 3.2 per cent of Australia’s population, are currently not represented in Parliament. The average life expectancy of Australia’s most underprivileged group is around 17 years less than the rest of Australia. Alcohol and drug abuse is more common, as is domestic violence and the proportion of the population in prison.