Australia | In Australia, two ministers were transferred to less visible washes as a result of rape attacks

Two the Australian minister had to be switched to lighter portfolios on Monday as the ruling Liberal Party attempts to account for two simultaneous rapes.

Minister of Justice Christian Porter and the Minister of Defense Linda Reynolds had to give up their portfolios, according to news agency AFP.

However, they still remain in government, albeit in less visible positions. Porter will continue as Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, while Reynolds will become Minister for Administration.

Weeks of fierce public pressure forced the distressed prime minister Scott Morrison to bow to ministerial transfers.

Porter has allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in 1988. The Minister has denied the allegation and been on sick leave, as HS said In the beginning of March.

The accusation of rape was set out in a letter sent to Prime Minister Morrison, among others, on 26 February.

The letter was accompanied by a statement made by a woman who committed suicide last June. He had told police he had been raped by Porter at the age of 16 in 1988. Porter turned 18 that year.

The woman withdrew her report to police before she committed suicide.

Linda Reynolds, for his part, has been accused of neglecting a rape case.

Former Liberal Party employee Brittany Higgins had told the media that he was raped by another Liberal Party employee in the Reynolds office after the party in 2019. At the time, Reynolds was a senator.

Reynolds caught on calling Higgins a “lying cow”. After the characterization came out, Reynolds apologized to Higgins and said he “didn’t mean it in the sense it might have been understood”.

Higgins accepted the apology.

Linda Reynolds has also been on sick leave in recent weeks.

Rape cases have upset Australia and led to major demonstrations, among other things.

According to AFP, numerous other politically related cases of rape, harassment and harassment have also come to light in recent weeks.