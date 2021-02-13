Today, Saturday, the Australian state of Victoria began a five-day general isolation, as the authorities sought to prevent a third wave of Corona virus linked to the rapidly spreading strain discovered in Britain.

The streets of Melbourne, the state capital, and its suburbs were almost empty on Saturday after orders were issued to residents to stay home and not go out unless necessary.

Last year, the city witnessed a general isolation that lasted 111 days, which was one of the most severe and longest measures in the world at the time, with the aim of curbing the spread of the virus that killed more than 800 people.

Australia has recorded more than 22,000 cases of coronavirus and 909 deaths in total since the outbreak of the epidemic.