SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday the government would apply targeted sanctions on Russia and Iran in response to what it called “scandalous” human rights violations.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement that he was imposing Magnitsky-style sanctions on 13 individuals and two entities, including the Iran Morality Police and the Basij Resistance Force, and six Iranians involved in the crackdown on protests that began following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in custody in September.

In an op-ed for the Sydney Morning Herald, Wong said sanctions applied to Sadegh Hosseini, who she described as a senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He was listed for his alleged role in the “indiscriminate use of violence against demonstrators”.

“The Iranian regime’s blatant and widespread disregard for the human rights of its own people has shocked Australians, and the perpetrators must be held accountable,” Wong wrote in the paper.

Iran’s foreign ministry rejected the move, saying it was interference in the Islamic Republic’s internal affairs and “incitement to violence,” according to local media.

In addition to human rights sanctions, Wong said Australia was imposing new financial sanctions against three Iranians and an Iranian businessman for supplying drones to Russia for use against Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith, Additional reporting by Dubai newsroom)