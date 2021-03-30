The Australian Foreign Ministry announced the imposition of sanctions against four Russian companies and one Russian in connection with the construction and operation of the railway section of the Crimean bridge. It is reported by RIA News…

“Australia has imposed targeted financial sanctions and a travel ban against one Russian and four Russian companies,” Australian Foreign Minister Maryse Payne said in a statement.

It is noted that the sanctions were introduced in coordination with Canada, which previously announced the introduction of restrictions.

Canadian Foreign Ministry introduced new sanctions against Russia. Two Russians and four companies fell under the restrictions. Canada deplored the “serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law” in Crimea.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the region’s residents who voted supported such a decision. Ukraine, the EU countries and the US refused to recognize the results of the vote, calling the reunification of the peninsula with mainland Russia an annexation. The Russian authorities reject these allegations and insist that the accession procedure was in accordance with international law.