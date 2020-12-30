Australia | Hundreds of people celebrate beach party in Sydney, minister threatens backpackers with deportation

Hundreds of people gathered on Christmas Day to celebrate in a park near Bronte Beach in Sydney.

Australian The beach party in Sydney on Christmas Day has shocked locals, he says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Hundreds of people gathered in the park near Bronte Beach to celebrate despite the country’s crown restrictions. Few images and videos shared on social media have a face mask, and there was no information about safety gaps.

Australian Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke said he was “shocked” by the beach party, the BBC says. According to him, backpackers or other foreign tourists who violate interest rates may be deported.

“If someone threatens public safety or health, their visa can be denied or revoked,” Hawke told a local radio station.

Gathering of backpackers at popular tourist destinations during the holiday season has been a common sight in recent years. According to eyewitnesses, many of the Christmas Day celebrants would have been foreigners.

Hawke said he had asked the country’s Home Office to work with the New South Wales state authorities to ensure that those who commit “abuses” are checked for visas.

According to Hawke, most visa-required people in the country have followed public health guidelines.

Police said it did not fine any party near Bronte beach because there were so many people.

The incident has sparked outrage among locals. Many called the partygoers “selfish,” as several adhere to corona restrictions and stayed away from their loved ones at Christmas.

Minister of Health of the State of New South Wales Brad Hazzardin the potential for contagion to water down joint efforts to reduce infections.

“It was simply shocking to see a large number of people who clearly didn’t care at all about the rest of Sydney,” Hazzard told the media according to the BBC.

Infections began to spread again in Sydney the week before Christmas. According to Reuters and the BBC, the cluster of infections found in the Northern Beaches area in mid-December has risen to 129 cases.

On Monday, three new infections related to the said cluster of infections were identified in New South Wales, Reuters reports.

An interest blockade has been imposed on some 250,000 people in the area, which will run until 9 January.

Sydney is trying to curb New Year’s celebrations by banning large gatherings outdoors and urging people to watch the popular fireworks display on TV. Outdoor gathering is limited to 50 people. Indoors, a maximum of ten people can be gathered in one household.