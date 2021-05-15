Australia | Huge mouse problem plagues Australia: millions of rodents have taken over not only grain stocks but also people’s homes and hotels

The mouse does not belong to the native species of Australia, but was brought to the mainland by the Europeans.

Australian There has been a rampant mouse epidemic in New South Wales for months.

Millions of rodents have taken over not only fields and grain stores but also people’s homes and hotels. Mouse populations have apparently been boomed by the good harvest season brought by heavy rainfall.

“This is our punishment for a good season, it’s a cycle of nature,” commented the farmer Tim Whitely Sydney Morning Herald.

Mouse populations variation is part of the normal cycle of nature, but the inhabitants of New South Wales are not comforted by the information.

Some hotels have had to close their doors because even mice can’t be kept away from rooms, even the Sydney Morning Herald says. Children have become accustomed to mice squealing on school classroom floors.

British newspaper The Guardian the McGabe family interviewed went on trips for a month, and while relatives were constantly guarding their home, the mice took it. When the family returned home, thousands of mice ran on the floors.

“They had eaten through the carpet and the wooden floor. The oven didn’t work and they ate the insulation from the dishwasher. Our kitchen needs new ones, ”he says Louise McGabe The Guardian.

The mice had been nested inside the sofa cushions and in the kitchen cabinets. McGabe estimates the damage has been worth $ 30,000.

Farmers are reporting larger losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Mice have also made their way to grain silos. It was noticed by the farmer Tyler Jones, when it started to rain mice from the silo washer, says the ABC reporter Lucy Thackray In his Twitter update.

Population put pressure on the authorities to take action, but nothing seems to be reducing the number of mice.

Farmers will be given free pesticides and residents can apply for a $ 500 grant to cover the damage. The state administration has also asked the Australian Pesticides Agency to approve the use of the potent mouse poison bromadiolone.

“It would be like napalm for mice,” commented the New South Wales Minister for Agriculture Adam Marshall ABCto.

“This chemical, this poison, eliminates bait from falling mice in 24 hours.”

The Guardian however, rodent experts do not believe that bromadiolone significantly affects the mouse problem. Instead, it can have devastating consequences for other species.

The use of the poison is banned in the fields as it would also easily kill Australian native species and domestic animals. The mice do not belong to the native species of Australia but arrived on the mainland with the Europeans.