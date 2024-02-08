New South Wales (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Cabinet, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, the Australian state of New South Wales hosted, over two days, the first round of the Emirates World Cup Series for Arabian Horses from During the 2024 Australian International Arabian Horse Championship.

The Association announced the launch of the Emirates World Cup last September, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors, and it includes a number of tournaments on various continents of the world.

The first Australian leg was held at Willinga Park in the Pawley Point area, with the participation of 103 horses belonging to 64 owners, and witnessed strong competition from various stalls with the aim of achieving championship titles.

The Emirates World Cup consists of a series of unique tournaments that aim to encourage breeders and owners of Arabian horses around the world, highlight the role and interest of the UAE in Arabian horses, and maintain its distinguished position among organizations, breeders and owners of Arabian horses in the world.

For his part, Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, extended his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Office, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, on the occasion of the inauguration of the activities of this event. The important trophy, praising His Highness’s great role in supporting the development of Arabian horses around the world, and his keenness to encourage breeders and owners to acquire Arabian horses, preserve their breeds and enhance their status.

Al-Harbi said that the Emirates World Arabian Horse Cup series includes horse beauty competitions in different countries, and that it is held in cooperation with the competent authorities that supervise Arabian horses in those countries, explaining that participation is open to all Arabian horses registered in the studbook of the World Arabian Horse Organization. “Wahoo.”