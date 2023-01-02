Australia | Harmful growth was found on the hull of the cruise ship, the authorities prevented access to the port

The cruise ship Viking Orion is now waiting to dock near Adelaide. The Australian authorities have demanded that the ship’s hull be cleaned in order to allow it to dock.

Hundreds passengers have been stranded on a cruise ship in Australia when authorities denied the ship access to the country’s port due to a harmful growth found on the ship’s hull. This is reported by the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

The cruise ship Viking Orion is now waiting to land near the Australian city of Adelaide. The Australian authorities have demanded that the ship’s hull be cleaned, after which the ship can only be granted permission to dock.

According to the BBC, the harmful accumulation at the bottom of the ship consists of micro-organisms of foreign origin, plants, algae and small aquatic organisms, which can be harmful to the area’s own vegetation.

Before Australia, Viking Orion has also been denied access to ports in New Zealand and Tasmania.

the BBC the passenger interviewed Ken Heydrick said passengers have not been able to disembark the cruise ship since Boxing Day. According to Heydrick, the ship had missed four scheduled port stops.

“The majority of passengers still try to make the most of it and enjoy the extended time at sea,” he describes.

According to the itinerary, the ship was supposed to stop in Melbourne on Monday. Passenger by Matt Roberts passengers have been told that they would only be allowed off the ship at the next stop on Wednesday to be checked by the authorities.

Viking Ocean has admitted that the cruise ship has had to miss scheduled stops along the route due to cleaning work. However, according to the company, the cruise ship is to continue its journey to Melbourne in the near future.

The company has also said that it will refund part of the price of the trip to the passengers of the cruise ship. The captain of the cruise ship has also apologized to the passengers that the cruise did not meet their expectations.

The Viking Ocean cruise ship is currently anchored and undergoing cleaning approximately 27 kilometers from the coast. The ship was built in 2018 and can accommodate a total of 930 passengers.

Similar the incident happened recently in New Zealand, according to the BBC, when snails that did not come from the area were found on the bottom of a cruise ship.

HS has also been told several times by a sailor Tapio Lehtinen encounter barnacles i.e. from the flagellated crustaceans, which are a problem for sailors when they cling to the bottom of boats during long sailing races.