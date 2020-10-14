It is in danger because of the increase in water temperature, agricultural runoff, economic development or even the purple acanthaster, a starfish that eats corals.

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

Will they eventually disappear? Half of the corals of the Great Reef in Australia have perished in the past 25 years, scientists said Wednesday (October 14th), authors of a study published in the scientific journal. Proceedings of the Royal Society. According to them, global warming is irreversibly disrupting this underwater ecosystem.

The largest species of coral, especially table-shaped and branched ones, have been the most affected, to the point where some have disappeared from the northernmost part of the Great Barrier. “They have 80 or 90% disappeared compared to 25 years ago”said James Cook University professor Terry Hughes, one of the study’s authors. “They provide the nooks and crannies that many fish and creatures take refuge in, and losing these huge three-dimensional corals will change the whole ecosystem.”

The coral complex, which stretches over 2,300 kilometers in length, is the victim of bleaching. It is a wasting phenomenon which results in discoloration. It is caused by the rise in water temperature. This results in the expulsion of the symbiotic algae which gives the coral its color and its nutrients. Reefs can recover if the water cools, but they can also die if the phenomenon persists.

The Great Barrier, iListed in 1981 as a Unesco World Heritage Site, is also threatened by agricultural runoff, by economic development and by the purple acanthaster, a starfish that eats corals. The north of this ecosystem had already suffered in 2016 and 2017 two unprecedented episodes of bleaching of its corals and last year Australia reviewed the outlook for this set, considering them now as “very bad”.

If temperatures stabilize over the course of the century below the targets set by the Paris Agreement, the reefs may partially recover. “We don’t think they’ll recover to the diversity we’ve known historically.”, relativizes Terry Hughes. If the rise is three or four degrees, then it will take “forget”.