Hackers managed to breach the defenses of Medibank, Australia’s leading health insurer, and access the data of 9.7 million people, including the Premier, police said. After the company refused to pay the $ 9.7 million ransom demanded, hackers began to spread the stolen data. Australian Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw blamed the action on Russian-based cybercriminals. “Our intelligence services point to a group of only loosely affiliated cyber criminals who have already been responsible for significant violations around the world in the past,” he said.