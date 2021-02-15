Agreement imminent. Google and Facebook are “very close” to conclude agreements with the Australian media to pay them for the resumption of their content, announced on Monday February 15th.Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg on ABC. He assured that the discussions with the CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and with the CEO of Google Sundar Pichai had made “great progress” to resolve this dispute.

The Australian government is currently working on a “binding code of conduct” supposed to govern the relations between traditional media in great financial difficulty and the giants which dominate the Internet. This code requires Google and Facebook to negotiate with each media a remuneration for the recovery of their content. If there is no agreement, an arbitrator would decide.

The two firms threatened to suspend their services if the Australian plan, currently before Parliament, is implemented in its current form. “I believe that we are very close to very important trade agreements”, assured Josh Frydenbergc, adding that it was fine “transforming the Australian media landscape”. Australia’s biggest news groups, News Corp and Nine Entertainment, have estimated that such compensation should amount to hundreds of millions of dollars a year.