Friday, March 31, 2023
Australia gives work visas for five years to Colombians with these professions

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2023
in World
Australia gives work visas for five years to Colombians with these professions


These are the professions with which you can apply for a regional visa

These are the professions with which you can apply for a regional visa

In addition to the work and study visa, there is another which is granted to certain professionals.

More and more people are choosing to dedicate themselves to attractive career paths in the international world of work; which often allow nationals to choose to work in other parts of the world.

Australia has decided to welcome a select group of professions which may apply to a regional visa, different from the work visa or study visa to which all persons interested in residing in the country can continue to apply.

The regional visa is the new visa model created for those designated professionals who are interested in residing in Australia and performing in their trade.

This, unlike the work or study visaor, apply to live in rural Australia for a period of five years; besides, you can apply for residency after serving three years in the country.

Australia is a country that warmly welcomes visitors seeking to discover the territory. In addition, the country has multiple job and academic offers that increase the attractiveness of living.

The application process It has a cost of just over 13 million Colombian pesos, and it can be done virtually through the page of the Australian Department of the Interior.

In the same way, the regional visa can also be applied if the person is sponsored by an employer or by a relative who meets the necessary requirements to work and reside in Australia.

Australia has a tourist offer that for visitors with which they can enjoy many visual attractions that the country offers.

Photo:

Instagram: Visitlakesentrance

As of November 2022, anyone who wants to apply for Australian permanent residence, they will have to show that they have lived and worked in the country while they were holders of one of the visas.

These are the professional profiles that apply for the Australian regional visa:

– Counter
– Pilot
– Soccer player
– Anesthetist
– Cardiologist
– Biochemist
– Specialist or Dental Technician
– Psychologist
– Arts Manager
– Chef
– Construction worker
– Gardener
– Architect
– Carpenter
– Horse Breeder
– Engineer or Agricultural Technician
– Aeronautic engineer
– Botanical
– Electrician
– Cameraman
– Advertising specialist
– Careers related to accommodation and hospitality

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
TIME

