Gigantic fires have set Western Australia ablaze since Monday 1er February. Impressive footage shows a fire engine entering a real blaze. The firefighters fight day and night and scramble to try to overcome it. But nothing seems to be able to stop them. On Wednesday 3 February, 7,000 hectares of forest have already disappeared near Perth, one of the largest cities in the country.

On the spot, the inhabitants, confined because of the Covid-19, live under a thick cloud of smoke. Dozens of houses have been destroyed and evacuations are increasing. “I was evacuated with the girls but my husband and my son are still there“, testifies a resident of Perth.”From my balcony I saw the fire coming towards us“adds another.