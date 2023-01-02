Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Australia | Four people died when two helicopters collided near a popular resort in Australia

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 2, 2023
in World Europe
The plane crash happened at around 2pm local time near the popular tourist destination on the Gold Coast. The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

The two of you At least four people have died in a helicopter crash on Monday in Australia, according to the authorities, according to the news agency AFP. In addition, three people have been seriously injured and six have received minor injuries.

The plane crash happened around 14:00 local time on the Gold Coast near the popular Sea World resort. The resort is currently experiencing its busiest tourist season. The Gold Coast is a city of about half a million inhabitants that belongs to the state of Queensland.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident. Queensland Police Inspector by Gary Worrell according to the helicopters crashed after the collision on a sandbank, where one helicopter was found upside down, while the other had landed safely on the island.

See also  President of Mexico denounces campaign against leaders of Peru and Honduras

According to Worrell, assisting at the accident site had taken a long time because it had been challenging for the rescue authorities to access the sandbar, says CNN.

Also The Australian Transport Safety Agency has launched an investigation into the incident. The police have closed the accident site to other traffic.

Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk posted an update on Twitter in which he described the accident as an “unfathomable tragedy”.

