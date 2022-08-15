Australia | Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison allegedly secretly headed three ministries in addition to serving as Prime Minister

Scott Morrison is accused of acting in secret as Minister for Finance, Health and Resources. Morrison’s centre-right government was defeated in last May’s election.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday that he was investigating the allegations against his predecessor Scott Morrison for the secret role of triple minister in the previous government period.

According to reports, in addition to serving as Prime Minister, Morrison also served as Minister of Finance, Health and Resources at the same time.

Governor General of Australia David Hurley, confirmed that he signed an “administrative document” allowing the secret takeover of ministerial posts. The Governor General of Australia is the Queen of Elizabeth II representative in Australia.

Prime Minister Albanese said Morrison’s decisions were “unacceptable”. He plans to seek legal help to determine the legality of the actions.

“This is the kind of racketeering activity that we would scoff at if it happened in an undemocratic country,” Albanese said.

The matter was reported by, among others, an Australian media company ABC News and British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The media according to the then Minister of Health Greg Hunt agreed in 2020 to share his ministerial duties in case he ended up incapacitated as a result of the corona virus.

The then Minister of Finance Matthias Corman allegedly did not even know that the prime minister had appointed himself as the shared finance minister.

In addition, Morrison took advantage of the secret role of minister of resources, which he held in public Keith Pitt, to block the issuance of a controversial oil exploration permit in December. Pitt opposed that decision.

Governor General Hurley said in a statement that it is not unusual to appoint ministers to other departments as well and that it does not require a separate oath of office.

“It is the task of the government at the time to decide whether to make public the appointments to additional positions.”

From Morrison was asked for a response to Albanese’s comments, but he denied hearing them.

“I haven’t followed daily politics since I left work,” Morrison commented.

Morrison’s centre-right government experienced defeat in the May elections. After the election, Albanese came to power, and Morrison resigned as leader of his party.

Update 15.8. 7:28 p.m.: Refined description of the Australian Governor-General.