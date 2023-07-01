As of this month, the Administration of Therapeutic Goods of that territory allows the prescription of psilocybin (present in hallucinogenic mushrooms) and MDMA (ecstasy) to treat post-traumatic stress syndrome and certain types of depression. Although other States have also explored psychoactive therapies, Australia becomes the first to classify them as medicines in the entire country.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) will allow the prescription of psilocybin (present in so-called hallucinogenic mushrooms) and MDMA (also known as ecstasy) to treat such conditions.

Specifically, the regulatory body opens the possibility of treating post-traumatic stress syndrome and certain types of depression with these components. This is because the TGA —which is in charge of regulating medicines in Australia— considers that they are the only ones two diseases for which there is sufficient evidence about possible beneficial effects.

What was the path of decision?

The regulation change was approved in February by the TGA. A determination that came after the regulatory body revealed that the substances were “relatively safe” if used in a “controlled medical environment.”

So, they determined that psychiatrists will be able to prescribe these substances. Physicians will need to receive approval from the TGA and the application will need to be reviewed by an ethics research committee.

File photo. The Therapeutic Goods Administration allowed the use of psychedelics to treat post-traumatic stress and some cases of depression. ASSOCIATED PRESS – PETER DEJONG

In addition, the agency determined that the new approved treatments recognize the lack of options for patients with mental illnesses, who have not had a response with conventional medication. And he explained that there must be control by doctors regarding possible adverse effects.

Until now, the substances were used illegally and for recreational purposes.

How do substances work?

There are many recognized effects produced by these substances. MDMA, as EFE shows, “causes the release of the serotonin neurotransmitter and other effects in the brain, which increase empathy with other people, while psilocybin acts on serotonin receptors with well-being and psychoactive effects.”

Besides, Mike Musker, a mental health and suicide prevention researcher at the University of South Australia, told AFP that MDMA “gives people a sense of being connected and makes it easier for people to connect with their therapist.” and that they also talk about their bad personal experiences”.

For its part, psilocybin can provide patients with a “psychospiritual high that you don’t get with traditional drugs.” And he adds: “It can make you feel differently about yourself and your life (…) and hopefully it will make you want to live.”

However, experts are emphatic that the treatments have to be accompanied by a doctor and that they consist of several sessions. Musker points out that MDMA therapy could consist of about three consultations averaging eight hours in length.

The high price remains one of the barriers for more people to access such procedures: each session could cost around 1,000 Australian dollars (that is, 660 dollars).

The ‘boom’ of psychoactive therapies

Although Australia’s decision is unprecedented as it is the first nation to classify psychedelics as medicines on a national scale, such an alternative has gained worldwide momentum. Countries like the United States and Israel are conducting clinical trials. Canada is also following that path, and in January 2022 the Federal Ministry of Health opened the possibility of its use for certain diseases.

According to AFP David Caldicott, an emergency medicine consultant and clinical drug researcher at the Australian National University, Australia is “way ahead of the rest” in exploring the medical benefits of these substances.

File photo. Psilocybin mushrooms next to cacti containing hallucinogenic mescaline in Oakland, California, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. ©Paul Chinn/AP

The newspaper ‘The New York Times’ He has also published information on a series of investigations that have delved into “the mental health benefits of full doses of psychedelics.” In fact, they say that “they hold promise” and show that “an early-stage study even found that psilocybin, in high doses, could be just as effective as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor for treating depression.”

However, the medium affirms that studies on microdoses are still incipient. “In general, these studies have been small,” notes ‘The New York Times’. He adds: “The two largest placebo-controlled microdosing trials were published last year, both of which suggest that the benefits people experience stem from the placebo effect.”

For its part, the Spanish daily ‘The country’ refers specifically to the use of psilocybin, the molecule that “they possess close to 200 species of mushrooms and is responsible for the psychoactive and hallucinogenic effect of these fungi.” According to the outlet, there are currently more than “20,000 scientific investigations and derived reports that still try to solve all the unknowns around mushrooms “.

However, it shows that the research that has been published shows results that could show that they are useful for treating depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress.

The investigations on the possible effects continue. And while they do, they divide scientists and civil society. In this context, the Australian authorities decided to mark their position: “The benefits for some patients (…) are going to outweigh the risks.”

