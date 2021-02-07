Australia: Firefighters control a number of forest fires

Firefighters in Western Australia controlled six fires in the southwest of the state that authorities said on Sunday were likely to have been deliberately set as the rain helped contain a week-long blaze that destroyed 86 homes in the Perth hills.

The state’s Fire and Emergency Services Department said all of the suspicious fires, which are now being investigated, began around the same time on Saturday night and were close to each other.

The torrential rains over the weekend helped contain those fires and allowed firefighters to control a devastating fire that destroyed an area of ​​27,181 acres of land.

Thousands were forced to flee their homes last week in Perth, which imposed a general isolation imposed on Monday for five days on the state capital, after Western Australia discovered its first infection with the Corona virus in ten months.

The media reported that the rains at the weekend were the first in a month in some areas that witnessed fires, which allowed people to obtain permits to return to their homes and know the extent of the damage.

The Met Office said the rain was expected to continue on Sunday. And those rains caused heavy floods in parts of the state.