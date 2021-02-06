Australia … Firefighters battle a massive forest fire

Australian authorities said on Saturday that firefighters fighting a massive forest fire that destroyed 86 homes on the outskirts of Perth, Western Australia, were pinning hopes on heavy rain expected this weekend to help extinguish the flames.

Thousands were forced to flee their homes in Perth, further complicating the five-day lockdown imposed by authorities on Monday in the Western Australian capital after the state recorded its first case of coronavirus infection in ten months.

State Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Clem said that firefighters had managed to contain the fire, which means they have stopped it spreading but it is still raging.

“We expect the light rain to start this afternoon, but the heavy rains that will help us in facing the fire will not happen before evening until tomorrow,” he said during a press conference broadcast by the television.

“But the destruction he caused … will haunt us for a long time,” he said.

The fires brought back painful memories when dozens of fires swept across eastern, southern and western Australia last year, destroying more than 31 million acres, roughly the size of Greece. The fires destroyed more than 3,000 homes, and 33 people were killed.

Perth, which has two million people and recorded one infection with the Coronavirus a week ago, ended a general isolation that lasted for five days on Friday, after no case was detected during this period.