Out of control fire threatens “lives and dwellings” near Perth, Monday January 4. Residents of several suburbs south of the city on the west coast of Australia have been urged to be vigilant, as around 150 firefighters battle the blazes. The brush fire has destroyed more than 2.3 km2 since Saturday.

Even though the emergency services lowered the alert level, they indicated that the fire still constitutes “a possible threat” due in particular to changing weather conditions. Wind and high temperatures, reaching 40 degrees, are expected in the state capital of Western Australia during the week. Several roads were closed and motorists invited not to go to the area affected by the disaster, the origin of which remained unknown on Monday.

In 2020, this state had been spared by the devastating fires that had ravaged the two most populous states of the country, New South Wales and that of Victoria. The fires had destroyed an area almost the size of the UK, killing 33 people and killing or displacing nearly three billion animals.