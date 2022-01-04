Australia has recorded nearly 50,000 cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a historic number driven by the omicron variant that has led the population to multiply testing.

Deputy medical director Sonya Bennett said Australia had recorded 47,738 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, up from 38,000 cases on Monday, due to the spread of the omicron.

She said hospitals across the country see 2,362 people with coronaviruses, nearly double the previous week. The number of people admitted to the ICU is much smaller, 184, with 59 of them being assisted by a respirator, the same as a week before.

“The number of cases continues to rise. These are numbers that we haven’t seen in Australia,” said Bennett.

Although the spread of the omicron has left few patients seriously ill, it has led to a rush to home antigen testing and long lines of hours at PCR testing centers.

Australia had managed to almost completely suppress infections during much of the pandemic, by adopting border closure and an aggressive campaign of testing and tracing. Its “zero covid” policy ended, however, with an earlier wave of cases brought on by the delta variant.

Now Australia depends on vaccination to protect its population, of which 91.5% of those over 16 are fully inoculated.

“I think right now we all know someone who is with covid, or we have colleagues who aren’t working because they’re in quarantine, or isolation, or we have events and other impacts in our everyday lives,” Bennett said.

According to her, initial evidence reveals that the majority of intensive care patients were infected with the delta variant, and many of them did not have full vaccinations.

