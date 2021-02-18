Facebook faces a state like Australia and calls into question democracy and its laws, in his battle not to pay the media for content. The movement became a boomerang around the world and the company faces accusations of threatening democratic institutions and being “a school bully.” The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, assured that they will not be “intimidated” and that the law will be made and applied, after it passes through the Senate. At least 17 million Australians visit Facebook on a monthly basis.

Australians woke up Thursday to find that could not share or view any content of national and international news on Facebook. It was before a new law that would force the platform to pay the organizations that produce that content, which suffer serious financial problems due to the advertising captured by the network giants.

People outside the country are also unable to read or access any Australian news posts on the platform. As well several government health and emergency pages were blocked. Later, Facebook claimed that this “was a mistake” and many of these pages are now back online.

Networks and media, the fight in Australia. Photo EFE

Australian authorities had drafted laws to “level the playing field” between tech giants and publishers, who are fighting for profits. Out of every $ 100 spent on digital advertising in Australian media these days, $ 81 they go to Google and Facebook.

“They will not intimidate us”

Premier Morrison said that “big tech companies may be changing the world, but this doesn’t mean they should manage it.”

“Facebook’s actions to not be friends with Australia today, cutting essential health information services and emergency services, they were as arrogant as they were disappointing “, He said. “I am in regular contact with the leaders of other nations on these issues. We simply will not be intimidated,” he added. He described the decision to “abandon Australia as arrogant and disappointing.”

Morrison urged Facebook to work constructively with the government, “as Google recently demonstrated in good faith.”

Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan accused Facebook of “behave like a North Korean dictator”.

The director of Human Rights Watch in Australia said that Facebook was censoring the flow of information in the country, calling it a “dangerous turn of events”. “Cutting off access to vital information to an entire country in the dead of night is inconceivable,” said Elaine Pearson.

Facebook’s blockade in Australia follows the drafting of a law by its government, expected to pass in a few days, that would force Facebook and Google to reach commercial agreements with news media, whose links direct traffic to their platforms, or be subject to forced arbitration to agree on a price.

Millions in losses

Google and Facebook have faced the law because they say it does not reflect how the Internet works and unfairly “penalizes” their platforms. Facebook said it helped Australian publishers earn around $ 407 million Australians last year through referrals. But for himself “the profit from the news platform is minimal.”

However, unlike Facebook, Google has in recent days signed payment agreements with three major Australian media outlets.

Facebook’s action came just hours after Google agreed to pay Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp in Britain for content on news sites across its media empire.

Although Google had initially threatened to remove Australia’s Google Search if the law was passed, the company has backed down. He signed several preventive agreements with media organizations. But the law will move forward and force the networks to pay news companies for their content, beyond their premature agreements to prevent it.

Among the Australian pages that were blocked, the company also appears to have accidentally blocked the page from Sky News UK. Sky News licenses its name to an Australian broadcaster. But the organizations are completely independent.

A Facebook spokesperson said that they were “investigating the problem”.

“It is one of the corporate movements stupider but also deeply disruptive to our lives, “said MP Julian Knight, who chairs the Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

“I am almost speechless, which is quite rare for a politician,” Knight said. “The Australian government is democratically elected. AND they have the right to make laws and legislations. And it is really a lack of respect for democracy to act in this way, “he added.

“We represent the people and I’m sorry, but you can’t ignore that. If Facebook believes it will, it will face the same long-term ire as the big oil and tobacco companies,” Knight added.

Regulations

The news reached London when Google had signed a content deal with News International, Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper giant.

Facebook has launched a Facebook News tab in the UK, after closing deals with many of the nation’s leading news providers, including Sky News, Financial Times, and The Guardian and News International, from the Murdoch Group.

The president of the UK News Media Association, Henry Faure Walker, described the Facebook ban during the global COVID-19 pandemic as “a classic example of un monopoly power that’s the backyard bully of the school, which attempts to protect its dominant position with little regard for the citizens and clients it supposedly serves. “

“Facebook’s actions in Australia demonstrate precisely why we need jurisdictions around the world, including the UK, to coordinate to deliver robust regulation to create a truly level game between tech giants and news publishers,” Walker added.

The move followed a review commissioned by the UK government and published in February 2019, which found that Facebook and Google had a detrimental impact in the British media, because they captured much of the share of online advertising revenue.

An investigation for Sky News, conducted by research firm eMarketer, revealed that 61% of advertising in the UK media it was going to Facebook or Google.

The European Commissioner for Competition, Margarthe Vestager, described to Facebook and Google as “a de facto duopoly”.

The European Parliament is studying legislation to force the Internet giants to pay newspapers for their content and analyzes their monopoly and their operation in the EU. They will have to pay for the content soon. In France they have already managed to get Google to pay $ 76 million to 21 of the newspaper companies.

Facebook claimed Australian law “fundamentally misunderstands” the relationship between it and publishers and faced a tough choice to comply with or ban news content.

Facebook’s conduct has been criticized by a wide range of groups, including Amnesty International, which said it was “extremely worrying”.

