Australia extends anti-Russian sanctions indefinitely

Australia extended anti-Russian sanctions for an indefinite period, the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, the director of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation Alexander Bortnikov and a number of Russian companies fell under the restrictions. This was reported with reference to the Australian Department of the Interior. TASS.

Australia imposed sanctions in 2014 after annexing Crimea. More than 100 Russians, as well as companies from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Almaz-Antey VKO Concern, and some Crimean enterprises were subject to restrictions.

The sanctions include restrictions on arms exports, blocking the access of state-owned Russian banks to Australian markets, as well as a ban on the export of goods and services intended for oil exploration and production in Russia.

Earlier, Australia announced the introduction of new sanctions against 35 Russian organizations and 10 citizens of Russia and Belarus. Under the restrictions were companies in the defense, technology and energy sectors, as well as enterprises “of great economic and strategic importance for Russia.”