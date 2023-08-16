PreviewDirect

England has beaten Australia in the semifinal of the World Cup and will play the final against Spain next Sunday. The English controlled possession throughout the match, while the Australians, in a clash of styles, sought to create danger on the counter-attack. Ella Toone opened the scoring in the first half with a shot to the far post from the top of the area. The hosts picked up the pace in the second half, looking for an equalizer, until Sam Kerr blasted the ball away from midfield on a counter-attack to level the score. Soon after, Lauren Hemp scored the second for the English. The Australians went back to look for the tie, encouraged by their crowd that packed the stands. However, Alessia Russo sealed the match with England’s third goal with ten minutes of normal time remaining.

1 Mackenzie Arnold, Steph Catley, Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Clare Polkinghorne, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Hayley Raso, Caitlin Foord, Katrina Gorry, Sam Kerr, and Mary Fowler 3 Mary Earps, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo goals 0-1 min. 36: She Toone. 1-1 min. 62: Sam Kerr. 1-2 min. 70: Lauren Hemp. 1-3 min. 86: Alessia Russo. Referee tori thought Yellow cards Alex Greenwood (min. 10) and Chloe Kelly (min. 94)