England has beaten Australia in the semifinal of the World Cup and will play the final against Spain next Sunday. The English controlled possession throughout the match, while the Australians, in a clash of styles, sought to create danger on the counter-attack. Ella Toone opened the scoring in the first half with a shot to the far post from the top of the area. The hosts picked up the pace in the second half, looking for an equalizer, until Sam Kerr blasted the ball away from midfield on a counter-attack to level the score. Soon after, Lauren Hemp scored the second for the English. The Australians went back to look for the tie, encouraged by their crowd that packed the stands. However, Alessia Russo sealed the match with England’s third goal with ten minutes of normal time remaining.
Mackenzie Arnold, Steph Catley, Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Clare Polkinghorne, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Hayley Raso, Caitlin Foord, Katrina Gorry, Sam Kerr, and Mary Fowler
Mary Earps, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Jess Carter, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo
goals 0-1 min. 36: She Toone. 1-1 min. 62: Sam Kerr. 1-2 min. 70: Lauren Hemp. 1-3 min. 86: Alessia Russo.
Referee tori thought
Yellow cards Alex Greenwood (min. 10) and Chloe Kelly (min. 94)
Sam Kerr’s goal
Sam Kerr gave Australia hope with his equalizing goal.
Russo’s goal to seal the match
Game over!
England beat Australia (1-3) and will play the final against Spain next Sunday.
six minutes added
Australia is desperately looking for a goal to get into a practically sentenced game.
England goal!
Russo sentences the match with England’s third goal against Australia.
AUS 1 – 2 ENG
Sam Kerr has had it! The Australian got a ball in front of the goal but her aim failed and the ball went over the goal. Australia is still looking for a tie.
AUS 1 – 2 ENG
England seeks to seal the match with a third goal against Australia. The hosts continue to look for counter-attacks as the English dominate the ball, send crosses into Arnold’s box and go for the goal with mid-range shots.
England goal!
Hemp puts England ahead again after finishing off a very long delivery in the area
AUS 1 – 1 ENG
England wants to get ahead again after Australia’s goal. Russo had the second with a header, but he misdirected the ball and missed the end line. The English took to the field in the second half looking to defend their advantage and did not expect Kerr’s goal.
AUSTRALIAN GOAL!
Sam Kerr tied the game for the Australians with a shot from midrange following a fast break.
AUS 0 – 1 ENG
England has had the second. Bright finished off a headed corner but missed his aim and the ball skimmed the post.
AUS 0 – 1 ENG
Australia tried to run to the counterattack, but the English fell back quickly and the Australians failed to seize their opportunity.
AUS 0 – 1 ENG
Australia wants to turn the game around and come back against England. The hosts have raised the pressure and want to have the ball to look for the tie.
The second part begins!
Australia seeks a comeback against England in the second half of the World Cup semifinal.
End of the first part
England narrowly beat Australia at halftime.
one minute added
Australia turned up the pressure in the final minutes, looking for a goal that would give them an equalizer before the break.
England goal!
Toone opens the scoring with a shot from the top of the box to put England ahead.
AUS 0 – 0 ENG
Australia begins to accumulate occasions and reaches the English area more frequently. The Australians are being very quick in transitions and England, although they have possession, have difficulties reaching the box.
AUS 0 – 0 ENG
Raso has had it! The Australian finished off a corner kick but Earps was quick to get the ball out.
AUS 0 – 0 ENG
England is showing superiority at the start of the match, controlling possession. However, the Australians have had chances looking for the counter-attack. The hosts have raised a medium pressure with which the English are not comfortable and it is giving them problems to reach the box, forcing them to resort to the speed of their wingers.
Yellow card
Greenwood sees the first booking of the match for a foul on Sam Kerr.
AUS 0 – 0 ENG
Save Arnold! The Australian goalkeeper took a shot from Russo who was looking for the goal.
AUS 0 – 0 ENG
England controls the ball at the start of the match, but has not had chances to reach the rival area. Australia looked for their chance by running on the counter-attack, but Sam Kerr was offside when he charged into the box by himself.
The match begins!
Australia and England face each other looking to get into the World Cup final.
England’s lineup
Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Walsh, Daly; Russo, Toone, Hemp.
This is Australia’s starting eleven
Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Polkinghorne, Carley; Rasco, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Kerr, Fowler
Welcome!
Good morning! This is the direct of the match between Australia and England, semifinal of the Women’s World Cup. The two teams face each other for a place in the final, in which Spain is already waiting. The Australians have never gone this far in a World Cup and they hope they can beat the English, reigning European champions, to get into the final.
