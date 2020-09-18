A day before the start of IPL 2020, the round of players from Australia and England has arrived in the UAE. 21 players from both countries are playing in this tournament from different teams. All these players have arrived in the UAE by special aircraft from Britain. After reaching here, they will have to be quarantined for only 36 hours. In such a situation, all these players will be available from the opening match of IPL. The three-ODI series between the two teams ended on Wednesday.

The players who got the spot include Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Joffra Archer and Jose Butler. All these players were seen in the Personal Protection Kits (PPE) because of the Corona virus epidemic. The first match of IPL will be played between Mumbai and Chennai on 19 September.

Earlier, as per BCCI guidelines, these players were to remain in quarantine for 6 days. During this, everyone had to have corona test on the first, third and sixth days. On the 7th day, players had to enter the bio-secure environment only after all the reports came negative. But now only after the report of a test is negative, all these players will be able to enter their teams’ bio-secure bubble.

A franchise official had earlier said that the BCCI has done a very good job by bringing the quarantine to 36 hours. This means players from Chennai Super Kings (Josh Hazlewood and Tom Kurain), Rajasthan Royals (Smith, Butler and Archer) will be available from the very first match. In the same way, Glenn Maxwell for Kings XI Punjab and Alex Carrie for Delhi Capitals will be able to play in the first match. “Only Kolkata Knight Riders were the franchise that was not affected by the six-day quarantine as its first match on 23 September Is on His team includes players like Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Pat Cummins.

