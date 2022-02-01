The Central Bank of Australia announced the end of the billion-dollar stimulus package to minimize the impact of the pandemic, but decided to keep interest rates low despite rising inflation.

As the economy shows signs of recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, the Australian central bank announced the end of its $250 billion bond purchase program on January 10.

At the same time, the institution announced the maintenance of interest rates at the current minimum level of 0.1% “until current inflation is sustainable in the target range of 2-3%”, said the bank’s president, Philip Lowe.

The bond purchase program initiated in the final months of 2020 allowed the BC to allocate 4 billion Australian dollars (US$2.826 billion) a week in government bonds to support the economy during the pandemic.

