At the end of 2019, Australia experienced one of its worst bushfire seasons. The fires destroyed the equivalent of half of the UK. The country is now relying on drones to regenerate soils and relocate wildlife. The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF Australia) plans to use these flying machines to plant 40,000 seeds per day.

“The aim is to repopulate native species to restore degraded landscapes, to ensure sustainable agriculture, to build a more resilient Australia in the face of climate change and fire-related disasters. Our aim is to build a future in which people live in harmony with nature“, explains Dermot O’Gorman of WWF Australia.

By replanting massively, the objective is also to restore the habitat of local fauna, in particular that of koalas, which are in places in danger of extinction. “The koala population can double if its habitat is protected. The koala corridors, which connect fragmented landscapes, will be beneficial for them but also for other wild animals“says Dermot O’Gorman.

Australia has experienced one of the worst ecological disasters in its history. It will take decades for wildlife to find its place there.